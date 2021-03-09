Global Debit Cards in France Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020 

summary

The emergence of COVID-19 in France had a notable impact on debit card utilisation, although it differed from what was initially expected. With panic buying and concerns over coming into contact with the virus setting in, March 2020 saw an upturn in transactions and transaction value through debit cards at the expense of paper payment transactions (cash/cheques); the latter was already losing popularity in the country as a viable payment method, resulting in the ongoing gradual decline in the nu…

Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in France report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Initial panic buying and concerns over coming into contact with virus support usage of debit cards over cash but average spend per transaction set to continue to decline over 2020

Contactless smart cards gain notable share following advice from World Health Organization, resulting in limit on payment amount made using this technology being raised in 2020

Share gain for issuers with online subsidiaries, while Mastercard and Visa also gain marginal ground despite Cartes Bancaires remaining as dominant operator in 2019

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Personal debit cards set to continue to decline in circulation but number of transactions set to surpass pre-pandemic levels as consumers make more frequent smaller payments

Strengthening security in terms of both physical and online payments will be area of focus for many players

Online issuers with competitive features likely to attract increasing number of consumers

CATEGORY DATA

