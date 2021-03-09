All news

Global Debit Cards in the Czech Republic Market Research Report 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Debit Cards in the Czech Republic Market Research Report 2020-2026

Prior to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Czech Republic, the most common use of debit cards was to gain access to cash via ATMs. However, with the public image of cash having taken something of a knock due to perceptions that it poses a hygiene risk in terms of transmitting the COVID-19 virus, 2020 saw a dramatic shift in the use of debit cards. Instead of using a debit card to withdraw cash from ATM and then using the cash to pay in retail outlets, consumers just skipped the first s…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3052334-debit-cards-in-the-czech-republic

Euromonitor International’s Debit Card Transactions in Czech Republic report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-canned-seafood-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-02

and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/asia-pacific-business-analytics-solution-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Commercial Debit Card Transactions, Personal Debit Card Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Debit Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-100-hydrazine-hydrate-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-agricultural-pyrethroid-insecticide-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04

Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
The use of debit cards shifts towards contactless payments at points of sale
Medium-sized online banks gain importance as debit card issuers
COVID-19 hits commercial debit cards much harder than personal debit cards
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Strong recovery in debit cards due to shift towards contactless payments
Corporate debit cards to continue struggling in a subdued business environment
M-commerce set to emerge strongly, raising hopes for stronger growth in debit cards
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

CONTACT DETAILS :

 

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Saccharic Acid Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2026

reportocean

The new market research report added by Report Ocean focuses on Saccharic Acid Market. It analyzes the volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Saccharic Acid Market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. The report contains vital insights on […]
All news

Barcode Decoders Market Size, Growth And Key Players- Datalogic, Code, Cognex, Symbol Technologies (Zebra), Denso Wave

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Barcode Decoders Market. Global Barcode Decoders Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the Barcode Decoders […]
All news

Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

gutsy-wise

Sodium hydroxide is also known as caustic soda, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00. GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6220887-sodium-hydroxide-market-in-brazil-manufacturing-and-consumption                       It is available commercially in the form of liquid, solid, flakes, or particles. Sodium hydroxide has diverse industrial applications due to its […]