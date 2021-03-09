All news

Global Dermatologicals in Dominican Republic Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Dermatologicals in Dominican Republic Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

The most relevant changes in demand for dermatologicals in the Dominican Republic where seen in relation to the sudden spike in retail sales of topical germicidals/antiseptics at the onset of lockdown in 2020.

As COVID-19 emerged in the country, consumers began taking preventive measures to protect themselves, which included the purchase of topical gels for preventative reasons. Meanwhile, demand for most dermatological OTC products remained stable with little variations throughout 2020. Therefo…

Euromonitor International’s Dermatologicals in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Dermatologicals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

