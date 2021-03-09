All news

Global Dermatologicals in Hong Kong, China Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Dermatologicals is expected to suffer a significant fall in 2020 as COVID-19 impacts demand. Topical allergy remedies, the largest category within this category, is expected to see a severe decline of 8% in 2020 due to the impact of lockdown. With no outdoor activities and sporting occasions, the chance of needed a topical allergy remedy, for example for a mosquito bites, is greatly reduced. Lockdown is also expected to hit cold sore remedies, which are set to fall by 9% in 2020, as the chances…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594279-dermatologicals-in-hong-kong-china

Euromonitor International’s Dermatologicals in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dermatologicals market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

 

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Dermatologicals in Hong Kong, China

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 leads to sharp drop in dermatologicals demand

Hair loss treatments continue to suffer from long term shift to alternative treatments

Mopiko and Pearl’s Mosquitout compete head to head in dermatologicals

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery expected to be swift

Natural and organic ingredients become purchase differentiators

Increased competition from beauty and personal care crossovers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020

….….continued

