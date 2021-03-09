Global Dermatologicals Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2026

Dermatologicals will see moderate growth in 2020 with it benefiting from growing purchasing power and the increasing availability of solutions for specific malaises. Most dermatologicals categories are related to sensitive issues, as consumers commonly associate the conditions and these products with low hygiene standards. As a result, people are often reluctant to talk about them and prefer to self-medicate with OTC medicines rather than going to the doctor. However, some less sensitive categor…
GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797503-dermatologicals-in-estonia
Euromonitor International’s Dermatologicals in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-meniscus-implants-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03
Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/domestic-freight-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-03
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dermatologicals market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/wireless-gamepad-market-2021-analysis-by-trends-demand-products-and-technology-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-08
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dissolvable-tobacco-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2027-2021-02-09
Table of Contents
Dermatologicals in Estonia
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Self-medication prevails and e-commerce channels grow as stigmatisation lingers
Vaginal antifungals experiencing growth with increasing OTC options available
GSK Consumer Healthcare leads the way
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Limited changes expected in dermatologicals competitive landscape
Branding likely to compete with price for consumers’ attention
Rising health-awareness allows consumers to cut down on dermatologicals
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/