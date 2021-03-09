Global Dietary Supplements in Spain Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Dietary Supplements in Spain Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

The outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in 2020 enhanced, rather than created, awareness of the benefits of a preventative approach to health amongst Spanish consumers.

Nonetheless, the pandemic has encouraged Spanish consumers to learn more about the importance of a strong immune system and general health in order to fight infection from the virus. As a result, sales of Echinacea, probiotic supplements and fish oils/omega fatty acids are set to see strong growth over 2020 as a whole. These optio…

Euromonitor International’s Dietary Supplements in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Combination Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Non-Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

