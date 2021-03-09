All news

Global Digestive Remedies in Hong Kong, China Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Digestive Remedies in Hong Kong, China Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Sales of digestive remedies fell back sharply in 2020 as a direct result of COVID-19. As with other categories, sales suffered badly from the loss of cross border sales to mainland Chinese tourists following border closures. However, digestive remedies also suffered from a slump in domestic demand.

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594281-digestive-remedies-in-hong-kong-china

Euromonitor International’s Digestive Remedies in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pulse-tube-cryocoolers-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.

Also Read:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-nursing-bras-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-business-continuity-management-planning-solution-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Digestive Remedies market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/2020-2029-report-on-global-body-worn-camera-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

 

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Digestive Remedies in Hong Kong, China

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 has double impact, with cross border demand and internal demand both repressed

Long term shift to alternative digestive solutions

Taiko Pharmaceutical and Li Chung Shing Tong compete in digestive remedies

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strong recovery expected as consumers return to restaurant eating

Awareness of side effects leads to weakened growth in H2 blockers and PPIs

Traditional Chinese medicine and food ingredients gain share across subcategories

 

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global Industrial Vibrating Bowl Market Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027| Hoosier Feeder Company, Eriez, Carrier Vibrating Equipment, General Kinematics

keshavnageshwar21

United States of America:- Newly added research report representing current growth perspectives of the global Industrial Vibrating Bowl market offers access to various actionable insights ready to be deployed as efficient COVID-19 management schemes that has significantly interrupted growth. The report entices reader attention by unravelling crucial data on dominant trends, regional developments and competition spectrum. […]
All news

All-Glass Syringes Industry Market 2021 Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment By 2027:Balt4, TERUMO, Acandis, MicroPor, Stryker

anita_adroit

This elaborate research report on global All-Glass Syringes market, composed and compiled by Orbis Pharma Reports encompasses elaborate SWOT and PESTEL analysis derivatives to imbibe exact pulse of the market, which is integral for future ready investment decisions. The report is a highly dependable, unbiased reference documentation that lends ample clarity upon market growth structure, […]
All news

Global Collaboration Tools Market Research Report 2021 Growing Demand, Business Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast Outlook 2025

anita_adroit

“The report offers a truthful analysis and in-depth review on the present and future demand of the global Collaboration Tools market. The Collaboration Tools Market Report includes key details such as growth strategy, competitive landscape, climate, prospects, risk, challenges and barriers, optimization of the value chain, information on communication and sales, technical innovation, key players’ […]