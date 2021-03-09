Global Digestive Remedies in Hong Kong, China Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Sales of digestive remedies fell back sharply in 2020 as a direct result of COVID-19. As with other categories, sales suffered badly from the loss of cross border sales to mainland Chinese tourists following border closures. However, digestive remedies also suffered from a slump in domestic demand.

Euromonitor International’s Digestive Remedies in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Digestive Remedies in Hong Kong, China

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 has double impact, with cross border demand and internal demand both repressed

Long term shift to alternative digestive solutions

Taiko Pharmaceutical and Li Chung Shing Tong compete in digestive remedies

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strong recovery expected as consumers return to restaurant eating

Awareness of side effects leads to weakened growth in H2 blockers and PPIs

Traditional Chinese medicine and food ingredients gain share across subcategories

….….continued

