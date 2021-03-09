Global Edible Oils in Austria Market Research Report 2020-2026

Foodservice volume sales of edible oils are being severely dented by the impact of COVID-19-related restrictions but, in contrast, retail value sales of edible oils are set to post strong rates of growth in 2020. In large part, that growth is a result of the spike in demand recorded in the early months of 2020 as consumers, preparing for the pandemic-related lockdown, stockpiled easily storable edible oils, realising that they would be consuming more meals at home, using edible oils to add flavo…

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies,

the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Corn Oi

l, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Retail value sales of edible oils spike in 2020 as consumers prepare more meals at home due to COVID-19

Rapeseed oil to post strong double-digit value sales growth in 2020

With strong stable of brands, Vereinigte Fettwarenindustrie maintains leadership in edible oils in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Value sales of edible oils to dip in 2021 but then bounce back for remainder of forecast period

Popularity of private label products expected to continue over the forecast period

Growth in popularity of rapeseed oil expected to continue to grow over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Edible Oils: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Edible Oils by Format: % Value 2015-2020

