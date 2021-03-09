Global Edible Oils in Belarus Market Research Report 2020-2026

In 2020, sunflower oil remained by far the biggest product within edible oils, and continued to see strong growth in both retail volume and current retail value terms. Belarusians view sunflower oil as an essential product and consume it daily for cooking, frying and in salads. It is perceived as a healthy option in line with the healthy lifestyle trend. Sunflower oil has become saturated with wide shelf space and a large number of brands. Ubiquity allows consumers to purchase sunflower oil regu…

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sunflower oil remains dominant in 2020 as an essential component of Belarusians’ diets

The assortment of edible oils widens in 2020, in line with the healthy living trend

Imports of edible oils dominate in Belarus, with wide availability

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Olive oil will see strong growth into forecast period despite high prices due to the health trend

Unit price will remain important for attracting consumers into forecast period

Private label products offer reasonable prices and will continue to have good shelf placement into forecast period

