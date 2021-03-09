Global Edible Oils in Bulgaria Market Research Report 2020-2026

COVID-19 has benefited edible oils, with both retail volume and current retail value expected to register healthy growth. There was a degree of stockpiling, but only in the first two weeks of lockdown, and the volume and value growth is mainly attributable to increased cooking at home. Though there is expected to be a fall in foodservice volume, the increased eating at home is expected to more than compensate. One change in consumer behaviour is that larger bottles of edible oils were purchased,…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3052430-edible-oils-in-bulgaria

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-leo-satellite-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-airbags-seatbelts-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2025-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wavelength-selective-switch-wss-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pulmonary-arterial-hypertension-pah-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2016–2027-2021-03-04

Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Edible oils benefits from COVID-19, as people cook at home during lockdown

In a highly competitive market, local manufacturer Biser Oliva retains leadership position

Olive oil continues to gain value share as consumer appreciate healthy properties

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth returns to pre COVID-19 trajectory later in the forecast period

Premiumisation will drive value growth of sunflower oil over the forecast period

E-commerce will gain value share during the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070