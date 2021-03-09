All news

Global Edible Oils in China Market Research Report 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Edible Oils in China Market Research Report 2020-2026

During the COVID-19 outbreak, the Chinese Government ensured a sufficient supply of edible oils and stable prices in order to avoid panic. The state-owned enterprise, China National Cereals, Oils & Foodstuffs Imp & Exp Corp (COFCO), provided around 300 tonnes of edible oils for the Wuhan market in order to guarantee the supply of what is considered a daily necessity to the highly affected area. COFCO also made sure that the price of the products remained stable in order to prevent panic buying,…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3052432-edible-oils-in-china

Euromonitor International’s Edible Oils in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medium-small-sized-lcd-and-oled-drive-ic-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oil, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-agricultural-microbial-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020-2027-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Edible Oils market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-calcium-ammonium-nitrate-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore,

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pump-and-dispenser-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04

Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Government ensures stable supply and prices during COVID-19
Growing awareness of health benefits supports growth
Yihai Kerry targets domestic expansion
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Health set to remain a key influence
Growing demand for small packaging
Increased interest in home cooking has potential to generate sales
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Edible Oils by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

CONTACT DETAILS :

 

[email protected]seguyreports.com

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Market 2021 Top countries – BASF, The Lycra Company, Mitsubishi Chemical, Korea PTG

prachi

Global Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 is the recently published report that includes a detailed and comprehensive analysis of the market, guiding the clients through the detailed research on the market. The report encompasses all main geographical regions and sub-regions in the world and focuses on product […]
All news

Global Ultrasonic Coating Systems Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2027

Credible Markets

Request Download Sample A new informative report titled “Global Ultrasonic Coating Systems Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2026” has recently published by Credible Markets to its humongous database which helps to shape the future of the businesses by making well-informed business decisions. It offers a comprehensive analysis of various business aspects such as COVID-19 impact analysis […]
All news

Silicone Gel Market Worldwide Survey On Product Need 2025

ajinkya

Global Silicone Gel Market: Snapshot The global silicone gel market has welcomed several new application avenues in the last few years thanks to its versatility of use. Silicone gel is now commonly used in several modern medical devices, electronic goods, lubricants, and, most importantly, cosmetics. The steady growth of numerous end use sectors has been […]