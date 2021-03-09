All news

Global Eye Care Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Eye Care Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

In 2020, there has been acceleration in the already fast-growing demand for eye drops in Turkey. This is due to home seclusion as a result of COVID-10, with consumers spending more time on their devices, including smartphones, tablets and laptops. Working from home is also requiring screen time to check e-mails and perform other tasks, potentially adding to the digital load. Dry, tired eyes as a result of this extended screen time is thus increasing the demand for eye care products.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593993-eye-care-in-turkey

Euromonitor International’s Eye Care in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-moulding-equipment-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flood-insurance-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Eye Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-audit-software-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03-71752730

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-nerve-repair-and-regeneration-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020–2026-2021-03-04

Table of Contents

Eye Care in Turkey
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumers glued to their screens even more during lockdown
Convenience increasingly valued in product usage
Clear lead for Bausch & Lomb
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
A more moderate outlook beckons for eye care post-2020
Eye health supplements to challenge sales as health-awareness grows
Optone eye mask offers convenient alternative
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Smaller players gaining ground on leaders as price-competitiveness increases
Regulations prevent stronger retailing shift to e-commerce in 2020
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global Self-Protected MOSFETs Market Revenue Strategy 2027: ON Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, Diodes, STMicroelectronics, Nexperia, …, etc.

Alex

The Global Self-Protected MOSFETs Market analysis report published on IndustryGrowthInsights.com is a detailed study of market size, share and dynamics covered in XX pages and is an illustrative sample demonstrating market trends. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of […]
All news

Semiconductor in Healthcare Market Competitive Assessment 2021, Comparison, Geographic Analysis, Company Profiles, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

anita

” The study provides precise statistics on the costs, sales, market share, and performance of service providers. In addition, the Global Semiconductor in Healthcare study focuses mainly on current technologies, potential opportunities, growth, as well as latent traps. The Semiconductor in Healthcare business study includes a complete overview of the present situation and the prospects […]
All news

Identity Theft Insurance Market Report, History and Forecast 2021-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

anita_adroit

“The report offers a truthful analysis and in-depth review on the present and future demand of the global Identity Theft Insurance market. The Identity Theft Insurance Market Report includes key details such as growth strategy, competitive landscape, climate, prospects, risk, challenges and barriers, optimization of the value chain, information on communication and sales, technical innovation, […]