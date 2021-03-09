Global Eye Care Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Eyecare is set to record a slight decline in growth for 2020; however, this is due to a decline in allergy eye care, rather than it being the outcome of COVID-19. The relatively low levels of pollen during spring and early summer resulted in less allergy-related problems among the general population. This has led to a decline in sales for allergy eye care products, with standard eye care only driving slight growth for the year.

Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

