Global Financial Cards and Payments in India Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

The strict measures taken to control the spread of COVID-19 in India, including a nationwide lockdown, has taken a heavy toll on the country’s economy with trade, transport and construction all being badly hit. The lockdown disproportionately hit small businesses with limited cashflow, with this impacting supply and distribution chains. After gains of 4.2% in 2019, GDP is set to decline sharply by 12.8% in 2020, with this being reflected in the weaker performance of card payment transactions. Wi…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594275-financial-cards-and-payments-in-india

Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in India report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Financial Cards and Payments in India

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

COVID-19 supporting the push towards a cashless society

India’s evolving digital economy

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

 

 

 

….….continued

