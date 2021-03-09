Global Financial Cards and Payments Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Like in most countries, GDP growth in South Korea was negatively impacted by COVID-19 in 2020. Similarly demand for taking on credit and consumer repayment capacity has also been hit hard. However, the decline in consumer payment transaction volume and value was not equally distributed across card, cash and electronic payments. For example, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a considerable shift in the payments landscape away from cash and towards card payment. Following the rapid outbreak of the COVI…

Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in South Korea report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Financial Cards and Payments in South Korea

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

Pandemic further fuels drive towards cashless society

Rising demand for convenience fuels interest in simpler payment platforms

Strong growth prospects for debit cards among South Korean consumers

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

MARKET DATA

Table 7 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 8 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020

Table 9 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 11 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 13 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 14 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 16 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 17 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 18 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 19 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers shift towards debit cards in response to fears over COVID-19

Shift towards cashless society supported by enticing offers and rewards

Rising demand for convenience fuels shift towards simpler mobile payments

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Return to normality could result in gradual rise in cash purchases

Leading debit card players focus on attracting consumers with enticing offers

Competitive interest rates key to fending off competition from online players

CATEGORY DATA

Table 27 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 28 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 29 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 30 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 31 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 32 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 33 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 34 Debit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 35 Forecast Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions 2020-2025

Table 37 Forecast Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 38 Forecast Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Shift away from cash payments further driven by COVID-19 concerns

Growing usage of credit cards by consumers for smaller everyday items

Ongoing adoption of e-commerce also supporting credit card usage

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Leading brands focus on raising awareness of benefits of credit cards

Shinhan Card tailors offering to specific consumer groups

Growing share of travel payments to be made via credit card

CATEGORY DATA

Table 39 Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 40 Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 41 Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 42 Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 43 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 44 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 45 Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 46 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 47 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

….CONTINUED

