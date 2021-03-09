Global Financial Cards and Payments Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

The most obvious impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Vietnam’s financial card payments industry during 2020 was the significant slowdown seen in growth in transactions volume and value across all categories. Although transactions value continue to increase in debit cards, credit cards and pre-paid cards, growth rates were significantly slower than what was registered in 2019 in each category, as well as being significantly below review period CAGRs. At the same time, the numbers of debit cards in…

Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in Vietnam report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Financial Cards and Payments in Vietnam

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer payments

COVID-19 country impact

The use of payment cards in the proximity environment plummets due to COVID-19

A widening range of options emerges in the electronic payments landscape

Government and financial regulators poised to remedy low penetration of smartcards

What next for consumer payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020

Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020

Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020

Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2020

Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020

Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020

MARKET DATA

Table 7 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 8 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020

Table 9 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 11 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 13 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 14 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 16 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

Table 17 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019

Table 18 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 19 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Debit card transactions seemingly relatively unaffected by COVID-19

Banks launch promotional programmes in response to COVID-19

The rollout of chip and pin cards continues despite the influence of COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Vietnam’s young population likely to support the development of debit cards

Commercial debit cards set to remain a tiny niche

The ownership and use of debit cards set to remain heavily centred on urban areas

CATEGORY DATA

Table 27 Debit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020

Table 28 Debit Cards Transactions 2015-2020

Table 29 Debit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 30 Debit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 31 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019

Table 32 Debit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019

….CONTINUED

