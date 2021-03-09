Global Financial Cards and Payments Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Venezuelans are concerned about obtaining bolivars for any transaction, as they will need more notes to buy the same thing. The smallest denomination of paper money in any country should be intended to at least be able to pay for short transportation trips or small goods. However, such a premise is far from the reality in Venezuela. Thus, in 2018 President Nicolás Maduro announced a new currency redenomination, which eliminated five zeros on the country’s currency, to simplify transactions. Bank…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3264599-financial-cards-and-payments-in-venezuela

Euromonitor International’s Financial Cards and Payments in Venezuela report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ai-in-banking-market-2021-demand-expeditious-growth-trends-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, M-Commerce, Transactions.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/zinc-phosphate-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-04

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gallium-arsenide-wafers-2021-global-market-size-share-market-growth-opportunities-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/human-resourcehr-software-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2027-2021-02-10

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Executive Summary

New Currency Redenomination in 2018

Lack of Cash Increases in 2018

Number of Atms Continues To Decrease in 2018

Banks Adapt To the Country’s Reality Through Mobile Payment System Innovations

Risk in the Operation of Banks Limits Growth

Market Indicators

Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2013-2018

Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2013-2018

Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2013-2018

Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2017

Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2013-2018

Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2018

Market Data

Table 7 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2013-2018

Table 8 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2013-2018

Table 9 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 10 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2013-2018

Table 11 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 12 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2013-2018

Table 13 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 14 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 15 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2013-2017

Table 16 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2013-2017

Table 17 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2013-2017

Table 18 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2013-2017

Table 19 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2018-2023

Table 20 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2018-2023

Table 21 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 22 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2018-2023

Table 23 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 24 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2018-2023

Table 25 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 26 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

Prospects

Category Data

Table 27 Charge Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2013-2018

Table 28 Charge Cards Transactions 2013-2018

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105