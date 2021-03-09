All news

Global Gucci Group Industry By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Guccio Gucci SpA in Luxury Goods (Italy)

Guccio Gucci will continue to benefit from its brands’ strong identities in the forecast period, with a focus on high quality artisanal production methods and high fashion. While Gucci and Botega Veneta will continue to benefit from their inherently Italian style and heritage, Yves Saint Laurent will meanwhile maintain an innovative and luxurious fashionable appeal. The company will notably benefit from its commitment to keeping production for the Gucci and Botega Veneta brands within Italy and…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

GUCCI GROUP (HONG KONG) LTD IN PERSONAL ACCESSORIES (HONG KONG, CHINA)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Gucci Group (Hong Kong) Ltd: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Gucci Group (Hong Kong) Ltd: Competitive Position 2015

 

