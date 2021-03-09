All news

Global Gucci Group Industry By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Gucci Group (Hong Kong) Ltd in Personal Accessories (Hong Kong, China)

Gucci Group (Hong Kong) is expected to focus on renewing the designs of its personal accessories, especially for bags in the forecast period. The company plans to move towards understated classic designs to meet consumers’ preferences, instead of focusing on the monograms for which the brand is traditionally known. It is also likely to rationalise its store network in Hong Kong, in view of the challenging environment caused by tourist arrivals and soft global economic conditions.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Bags and Luggage, Jewellery, Watches, Writing Instruments.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Accessories market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

Table Of Content :

GUCCI GROUP (HONG KONG) LTD IN PERSONAL ACCESSORIES (HONG KONG, CHINA)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Gucci Group (Hong Kong) Ltd: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Gucci Group (Hong Kong) Ltd: Competitive Position 2015

 

….continued

 

 

