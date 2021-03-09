Global Herbal/Traditional Products in Denmark Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Herbal/Traditional Products in Denmark Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

Value growth in 2020 for herbal/traditional products is expected to be boosted due to the outbreak of COVID-19, moving from 3% value growth in 2019, to a predicted 9% growth for the year.

The bulk of this will be from cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) products, as consumers took to stockpiling the goods in Q1 and Q2 of 2020. This stockpiling was done through fear that product supplies may run low in future, with consumers also keen to have cough and cold remedies on hand, in case they contract…

Euromonitor International’s Herbal/Traditional Products in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Sleep Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

