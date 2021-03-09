Global Herbal/Traditional Products Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

After relatively slowed growth towards the end of the review period, herbal/traditional products will see current value sales soar in 2020 overall. In response to the health crisis, many Guatemalans have been taking greater care of their health and as natural products are commonly perceived as healthier than chemical ones, demand for herbal/traditional products has risen. Herbal/traditional sleep aids will perform notably well in 2020. Consumption has increased since the beginning of the pandemi…
Euromonitor International’s Herbal/Traditional Products in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Sleep Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Herbal/traditional sleep aids appeal to anxious consumers amidst the pandemic
Herbalife introduces new platforms and home delivery options
Home-made remedies continue to pose a threat to herbal/traditional products
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Gradual slowdown expected coinciding with the containment of the virus
Health and wellbeing trend will be beneficial for both herbal/traditional products and home-made remedies
Lower-priced remedies appeal to price sensitive consumers amidst the struggling economy
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
