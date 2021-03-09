Global Herbal/Traditional Products Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

After relatively slowed growth towards the end of the review period, herbal/traditional products will see current value sales soar in 2020 overall. In response to the health crisis, many Guatemalans have been taking greater care of their health and as natural products are commonly perceived as healthier than chemical ones, demand for herbal/traditional products has risen. Herbal/traditional sleep aids will perform notably well in 2020. Consumption has increased since the beginning of the pandemi…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594005-herbal-traditional-products-in-guatemala

Euromonitor International’s Herbal/Traditional Products in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-facade-sandwich-panels-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Sleep Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-china-engineering-plastics-pbt-pa6-pa66-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2019-2043-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Herbal/Traditional Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-tissue-engineering-gene-therapy-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-legal-process-outsourcing-lpo-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021–2021-03-04

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Herbal/traditional sleep aids appeal to anxious consumers amidst the pandemic

Herbalife introduces new platforms and home delivery options

Home-made remedies continue to pose a threat to herbal/traditional products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Gradual slowdown expected coinciding with the containment of the virus

Health and wellbeing trend will be beneficial for both herbal/traditional products and home-made remedies

Lower-priced remedies appeal to price sensitive consumers amidst the struggling economy

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)