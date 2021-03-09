Global Herbal/Traditional Products Market Research Report 2021

The arrival of COVID-19 has seen many people turn to natural defence remedies such as echinacea, helping to moderately increase value sales growth of herbal/traditional products versus the previous year. Some products have even been sold out during 2020 as people have stocked up on personal supplies. Herbal/traditional cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies are posting the most value sales growth and improving their overall value share compared with standard varieties. However, the hoardin…

Euromonitor International's Herbal/Traditional Products in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Sleep Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Herbal/Traditional Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales accelerate as consumers invest in greater self-care amid COVID-19 outbreak

Pandemic could expose herbal/traditional products to wider consumer base

Crowded category headed by Cloetta Suomi Oy

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Convenient products with natural ingredients will be just the tonic for health-vigilant Finns in the wake of COVID-19

Unique local ingredients in Finland represent a natural opportunity

Consumers looking to restore emotional balance following pandemic chaos

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2016-2020

…continued

