Global Lodging Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

The substantial drop in inbound arrivals along with the introduction of mandatory quarantine measures from 1 April led to most lodging operators seeing extremely low occupancy rates during the first quarter of 2020. Hotels typically popular with groups of Chinese travellers have suffered most severely as inbound arrivals from China nosedived. Operators continue to actively promote their services to domestic travellers in order to survive the pandemic and remain keen to emphasise the importance o…
Euromonitor International’s Lodging in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Hotels, Lodging Offline, Lodging Online, Other Lodging, Short-Term Rentals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Lodging in South Korea
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Local residents protest establishment of neighbourhood quarantine hotels
Airbnb adapts its cancellation policy in face of complaints from frustrated hosts
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Staycation trend to take off while luxury hotel remains set to expand
Yanolja reshapes hotel management through digital technology and home-start up offers authentic experience
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Lodging Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Lodging Online Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Hotels Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Hotels Online Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 5 Other Lodging Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Other Lodging Online Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 7 Lodging Outlets: Units 2015-2020
Table 8 Lodging: Number of Rooms 2015-2020
Table 9 Lodging by Incoming vs Domestic: % Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Hotels NBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020
Table 11 Hotel Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2020
Table 12 Forecast Lodging Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 13 Forecast Lodging Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 14 Forecast Hotels Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 15 Forecast Hotels Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Other Lodging Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Other Lodging Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Lodging Outlets: Units 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on travel
COVID-19 country impact
Company response to COVID-19: Airlines and hotels
Impact of COVID-19 on online bookings and travel intermediaries
What next for travel?
CHART 1 Inbound Receipts: 2020-2025
CHART 2 Average Spend per Trip for Inbound Arrivals: 2020-2025
MARKET DATA
Table 19 Annual Leave: Volume 2015-2020
Table 20 Travellers by Age: Number of People 2015-2020
Table 21 Seasonality: Number of People 2015-2020
Table 22 Leisure Outbound Demographics: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 23 Other Transport Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 24 Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 25 Forecast Other Transport Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 26 Forecast Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 27 Activities and Experiences: Value 2015-2020
Table 28 Forecast Activities and Experiences: Value 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
