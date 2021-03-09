All news

Global Lodging Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Lodging Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

In line with other segments in South African travel and tourism, lodging is suffering considerably in 2020, with value sales declining at a significant double-digit rate as a result of the onset of the COVID-19, the subsequent pandemic-related restrictions and the ongoing imposition of new health-related rules and regulations. In short, there are far fewer travellers, particularly fewer inbound arrivals, demanding lodging in 2020 than in prior years. Negative results are expected to continue thr…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2367910-lodging-in-south-africa

Euromonitor International’s Lodging in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/colon-cancer-market-2021-2027-business-analysis-future-opportunities-leading-companies-and-more-2021-01-29

Product coverage: Hotels, Lodging Offline, Lodging Online, Other Lodging, Short-Term Rentals.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-cylinder-liner-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-salad-dressings-and-mayonnaise-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Lodging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pepper-extracts-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Lodging in South Africa
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demand for lodging hard hit in 2020 by pandemic-related travel and movement restrictions
Popular short-term rentals fall at a lower rate than hotels in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Lodging to bounce back as travellers return to South Africa over the forecast period
Short-term rentals to return quickly to steady growth over forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Lodging Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Lodging Online Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Hotels Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Hotels Online Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 5 Other Lodging Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Other Lodging Online Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 7 Lodging Outlets: Units 2015-2020
Table 8 Lodging: Number of Rooms 2015-2020
Table 9 Lodging by Incoming vs Domestic: % Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Hotels NBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020
Table 11 Hotel Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2020
Table 12 Forecast Lodging Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 13 Forecast Lodging Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 14 Forecast Hotels Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 15 Forecast Hotels Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Other Lodging Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Other Lodging Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Lodging Outlets: Units 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on travel
COVID-19 country impact
Company response to COVID-19: Airlines and hotels
Impact of COVID-19 on online bookings and travel intermediaries
What next for travel?
CHART 1 Inbound Receipts: 2020-2025
CHART 2 Average Spend per Trip for Inbound Arrivals: 2020-2025
MARKET DATA
Table 19 Annual Leave: Volume 2015-2020
Table 20 Travellers by Age: Number of People 2015-2020
Table 21 Seasonality: Number of People 2015-2020
Table 22 Leisure Outbound Demographics: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 23 Other Transport Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 24 Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 25 Forecast Other Transport Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 26 Forecast Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 27 Activities and Experiences: Value 2015-2020
Table 28 Forecast Activities and Experiences: Value 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Quantum Computing Market 2026 SWOT Analysis, by Key Players: D-Wave Solutions, IBM, Google, Microsoft, Rigetti Computing, Intel, Origin Quantum Computing Technology, Anyon Systems Inc., Cambridge Quantum Computing Limited

anita_adroit

“ The report on global Quantum Computing market compiled by Bis Research resonates critical findings on decisive factors such as downstream needs and requirement specifications as well as upstream product and strongervice development prevalent in global Quantum Computing market. Key Plyares Analyis: Global Quantum Computing Market D-Wave Solutions IBM Google Microsoft Rigetti Computing Intel Origin […]
All news Energy News Space

Ethernet Backhaul Equipment Market to See Radical Growth: Key Drivers & Potential Applications 2020-2026 with Competitive Analysis on (Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, NEC, Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Networks), Ceragon Networks, and Others)

deepak

The i2iResearch update on Advance Ethernet Backhaul Equipment Market 2021-2026 Interesting fact and figures (CAGR, Global Size, Shares and Revenue with Business Growth Support and Market Value and Volume with Supply Demand Scenario and Pipeline Projects) The Report Present Latest news and knowledge on current situation of Ethernet Backhaul Equipment Market with intense highlights on […]
All news

Global Home-use HIFI Audio Systems Market 2020 Competitive Analysis – Onkyo Corporation, Sharp, Bowers & Wilkins, Panasonic Corporation, Harman International, Bose Corporation, DEI Holdings

prachi

MarketandResearch.biz has added the latest research report entitled Global Home-use HIFI Audio Systems Market Growth 2020-2025 covers an overview of the segments and sub-segmentations including the product types, applications, companies & regions. The report contains statistics on the present state of the industry. This market research report is the perfect option for those who want […]