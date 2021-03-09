All news

Global Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd in Personal Accessories Industry By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd in Personal Accessories (Hong Kong, China)

Over the forecast period, Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd is expected to rationalise its store network in Hong Kong, in response to challenging economic conditions, falling numbers of arrivals and ever-rising rental costs. Thus, the company is likely to close down unproductive stores in prime locations, which command high rental fees, and open new outlets in residential areas. In terms of jewellery collections, the player will focus on trendy designs to young working adults. Another key ta…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Bags and Luggage, Jewellery, Watches, Writing Instruments.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Accessories market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

