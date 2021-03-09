All news

Global Nampak Plastics Europe Ltd in Packaging Industry Industry Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Nampak Plastics Europe Ltd in Packaging Industry (United Kingdom)

Nampak Plastics will continue to focus on minimising costs in the UK in the forecast period. In order to expand its operations it will seek to open new in-plant production units at dairies or juice processing plants. The company will also focus on offering more environmentally-friendly packaging and aims to increase the percentage of recycled HDPE in its Infini bottle range to 50% by 2020. The company may also benefit from the opening of a major new dairy by Graham’s The Family Dairy, close to…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

Table Of Content :

NAMPAK PLASTICS EUROPE LTD IN PACKAGING INDUSTRY (UNITED KINGDOM)

Euromonitor International

December 2017

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Nampak Plastics Europe Ltd: Key Facts

Production

Summary 2 Major End-use Categories for Nampak Plastics Europe Ltd by Pack Type: 2016

Competitive Positioning

 

….continued

 

 

