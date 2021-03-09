All news

Global Natura Cosméticos SA In Beauty And Personal Care Industry Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Natura Cosméticos SA In Beauty And Personal Care (World)

Natura Cosméticos SA is struggling to maintain its robust growth trajectory as the tough macro environment shaping its domestic market hinders growth. Nevertheless, the company’s natural product offering continues to grow in popularity across Latin America, while its Aesop brand is enabling a wider geographic reach and is securing share in the premium segment. Furthermore, the acquisition of The Body Shop is set to significantly expand the company’s global presence.

Euromonitor International’s Natura Cosméticos SA In Beauty And Personal Care (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in Beauty and Personal Care industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table Of Content :

Natura Cosméticos SA In Beauty And Personal Care (World)

Euromonitor International

December 2017

Scope of the Report

Strategic Evaluation

Competitive Positioning

Market Assessment

Geographic and Category Opportunities

Brand Strategy

Operations

Recommendations

….continued

 

 

