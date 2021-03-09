Global Neurointerventional Devices Market Things to Focus on to Ensure Long-term Success | Penumbra Inc., Covidien Public Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited and Terumo Corporation.

A recent market study published by FMI on the neurointerventional devices market includes the global industry analysis of 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. Our analysts have conducted thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market to obtain growth prospects with maximum precision.

Neurointerventional Devices Market Segmentation

Product

Embolic Coils

Intracranial Stents

Carotid Stents

Thrombectomy Devices

Intrassacular Devices

Balloons

Embolic Protection Devices

Liquid Embolics

Stent Retrievers

Technique

Neurothrombectomy Procedures

Cerebral Angioplasty

Stenting

Coiling Procedures

Flow Disruption

End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Report Chapters

Chapter 01- Executive Summary

The report gives a brief with the executive summary of the neurointerventional devices market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the neurointerventional devices market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the neurointerventional devices market, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information about neurointerventional devices is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the neurointerventional devices market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

This section includes key trends impacting the market as well as the major development trends associated with advancements and latest innovations in neurointerventional devices.

Chapter 04- Key Success Factors

This section includes key successful factors concerning the success of prominent products, the key strategies followed by manufacturers, the global market regulatory scenario and disease epidemiology and key statistics.

Chapter 05 – Global Neurointerventional Devices Market- Pricing Analysis

This chapter provides an in-depth regional pricing analysis by product type, along with a demarcation between manufacturer and distributor level pricing as well as the global average pricing analysis benchmark.

Chapter 06- Global Neurointerventional Devices Market Demand (in Volume or in Units) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the neurointerventional devices market for the historical period 2015-2019 & forecast period of 2020-2030. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical digital wound measurement devices market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), a Y-o-Y growth trend analysis and absolute $ opportunity for the forecast period.

Chapter 07- Global Neurointerventional Devices Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the neurointerventional devices market for the historical period 2015-2019 & forecast period of 2020-2030. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical digital wound measurement devices market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), a Y-o-Y growth trend analysis and absolute $ opportunity for the forecast period.

Chapter 08- Market Background

This chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the neurointerventional devices market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights forecast factors, pointing out the relevance and impact of rising incidences of neurological disorders, new product developments and value chain analysis. This section also sheds light on the prominent market dynamics by bringing to the fore prominent drivers, restraints and opportunities for the upcoming forecast period.

Chapter 09- COVID-19 Crisis Analysis

This chapter explores the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on current and future growth projections. It incorporates the current statistics and the probable future impact, current GDP projections and its probable impact, and a comparison of the incumbent scenario with the 2008 financial crisis. Furthermore, this section also incorporates the impact of the pandemic on each of the segments covered in the report. It also provides a quarter-wise forecast, highlighting possible recovery scenarios in the near future.

Chapter 10- Global Neurointerventional devices Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Product Type

This chapter provides details about the neurointerventional devices market based on regime type and has been classified into embolic coils, intracranial stents, embolic protection devices (EPD), intrassacular devices, balloons, carotid stents, thrombectomy devices, flow diverters, liquid embolics and stent retrievers.

Chapter 11- – Global Neurointerventional devices Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Technique

This chapter provides details about the neurointerventional devices market based on regime type and has been classified into neurothrombectomy procedure, stenting, cerebral angioplasty, coiling procedure and flow disruption.

Chapter 12 – Global Neurointerventional devices Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by End-User

This chapter provides details about the neurointerventional devices market based on application and has been classified into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

Chapter 13- Global Neurointerventional devices Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter provides details about the Neurointerventional devices market based on region and has been classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), East Asia, South Asia and Oceania.

Chapter 14- North America Neurointerventional devices Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides details about the growth of the North America Neurointerventional devices market, along with a country-wide assessment which includes the U.S and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on material and countries in North America.

Chapter 15- Latin America Neurointerventional devices Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides details about the growth of the Latin America neurointerventional devices market, along with a country-wide assessment which includes Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 16- Europe Neurointerventional devices Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides details about the growth of the European Neurointerventional devices market, along with a country-wide assessment which includes Germany, Italy, France, the U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Russia and Rest of Europe.

Chapter 17- South Asia Neurointerventional devices Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides details about the growth of the South Asian Neurointerventional devices market, along with a country-wide assessment which includes India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Rest of South Asia.

Chapter 18- East Asia Neurointerventional devices Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides details about the growth of the East Asian Neurointerventional devices market, along with a country-wide assessment which includes China, Japan and South Korea.

Chapter 19- Oceania Neurointerventional devices Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides details about the growth of the Oceania Neurointerventional devices market, along with a country-wide assessment which includes Australia and New Zealand.

Chapter 20- Middle East & Africa Neurointerventional devices Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides details about the growth of the Middle East & Africa Neurointerventional devices market, along with a country-wide assessment which includes GCC countries, Turkey, South Africa and rest of MEA.

Chapter 21- Emerging & Key Countries Neurointerventional devices Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the neurointerventional devices market of 20 key countries by type, and form. Additionally, COVID-19 impact in the said market in all respective countries has been included.

Chapter 22- Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the neurointerventional devices market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio and channel footprint.

Chapter 23- Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the neurointerventional devices market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Stryker Corporation, Penumbra Inc., Covidien Public Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited and Terumo Corporation.

Chapter 24- Assumptions & Acronyms Used

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the Neurointerventional devices market report.

Chapter 25- Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Neurointerventional devices market.