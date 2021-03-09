Global NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Morocco Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary

The global COVID-19 crisis has caused a significant shift in consumer buying habits as consumers are faced with economic and health-related uncertainty. This means that they are less likely to spend money on items that are considered non-essential, including products in NRT smoking cessation aids. Furthermore, products in NRT smoking cessation aids are considered expensive in Morocco and so will be among the first product areas for consumers to save money on.

Euromonitor International’s NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 disrupts consumer buying habits, as Moroccans move away from non-essential purchases

Availability and price to be key factors in NRT smoking cessation aids during COVID-19 pandemic

Pierre Fabre SA Laboratoires to retain monopoly status in category

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Long-term effects of COVID-19 will continue to constrain growth

Category to expand as new brands chip away at Pierre Fabre SA Laboratoires’ monopoly

Concerns about vaping could lead e-smokers to NRT smoking cessation aids

