Global NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Peru Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

NRT smoking cessation aids in Peru is still a niche product that is also expected to continue declining in 2020. These products are not widely available and do not enjoy any great demand. NRT patches is the only product available in NRT smoking cessation aids in Peru, with these products seen as being very expensive by those local consumers who are actually aware of them. Smokers in Peru feel that there are already several methods that can be used to give up the habit, such as exercises, mobile…

Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

Table of Contents

2020 IMPACT

NRT smoking cessation aids continues to decline in Peru in 2020

GSK Consumer Healthcare remains the only player present in NRT smoking cessation aids

E-cigarettes an increasingly popular way to cut down on smoking

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Higher smoking rates and possible new laws on tobacco product advertising could help NRT smoking cessation aids into forecast period

E-cigarettes will remain a major competitor into the forecast period

Social media a possible means of spreading the word about NRT smoking cessation aids?

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

