Global NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Thailand Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary

NRT smoking cessation aids remains an insignificant category within consumer health. Consumers can only get these products at drugstores/parapharmacies or chemists/pharmacies as they have to be dispensed by a pharmacist. A slight slowdown is expected in the current value growth rate in 2020, with little impact expected from COVID-19. There has not been any stockpiling of such products. Whilst smokers are aware that smoking could lead to worse problems if they were to contract COVID-19, demand ha…

Euromonitor International's NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Price-consciousness hampers growth despite greater health risks from COVID-19

Strength of NRT gum used depends on the number of cigarettes smoked

NRT smoking cessation aids has a very consolidated competitive landscape

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Limited but sustained growth as tobacco tax rises set to continue

Wide availability and convenience set to maintain the lead of NRT gum

Health Promotion Foundation encourages the use of NRT gum

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of Smokers by Gender 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 2 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

….Continued

