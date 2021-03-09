Global NRT Smoking Cessation Aids Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

Demand for smoking cessation aids has been rising significantly in 2020, with volume growth set to outperform the previous year. More consumers of tobacco are focusing on maintaining a balanced diet, having enough sleep and engaging in regular physical activity to help keep their immune system healthy and reduce their chances of infection and disease. Since the arrival of COVID-19, the number of people that want to quit smoking has increased in Turkey, which has had a positive effect on an alrea…
Euromonitor International’s NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
More smokers look to kick their habit into touch because of COVID-19
Consumers stick to gum
Nicorette is gaining ground with its stronger nicotine content
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Economic contraction to add to category’s strong potential
Sales growth to again be tempered by Rx channel and e-cigarettes
No sign of local players emerging
CATEGORY INDICATORS
Table 1 Number of Smokers by Gender 2015-2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 2 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Smaller players gaining ground on leaders as price-competitiveness increases
Regulations prevent stronger retailing shift to e-commerce in 2020
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
