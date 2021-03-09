Global Paediatric Consumer Health Market Research Report 2021

In the context of the COVID-19 global pandemic, parents’ concern for their children’s health is expected to intensify as the threat to their children seems more immediate. This means that consumers in Kazakhstan are expected to continue to spend money on products in paediatric consumer health in 2020 despite the negative economic effects of the pandemic and currency devaluation. It seems as though parents in Kazakhstan are always ready to spend money on consumer health products aimed at supporti…

Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Paediatric Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 fuels parents’ health concerns as parents continue to invest in their children’s health

Chemists/pharmacies continue to dominate category as e-commerce benefits from social distancing measures

Brand loyalty continues to drive success as category faces pressure from declining birth rate

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Declining birth rate spells bad news for paediatric consumer health

Price will be a less important factor than trust and quality as parents continue to spend big on child health

Enhanced concern over children’s health supports growth in paediatric consumer health

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

…continued

