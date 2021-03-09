All news

Global Paediatric Consumer Health Market Research Report 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Paediatric Consumer Health Market Research Report 2021

In the context of the COVID-19 global pandemic, parents’ concern for their children’s health is expected to intensify as the threat to their children seems more immediate. This means that consumers in Kazakhstan are expected to continue to spend money on products in paediatric consumer health in 2020 despite the negative economic effects of the pandemic and currency devaluation. It seems as though parents in Kazakhstan are always ready to spend money on consumer health products aimed at supporti…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6117599-paediatric-consumer-health-in-kazakhstan

Euromonitor International’s Paediatric Consumer Health in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-waste-management-equipment-market-projection-by-latest-technology-opportunity-application-growth-services-project-revenue-analysis-report-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/varicella-attenuated-live-vaccine-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-04

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Paediatric Consumer Health market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/resume-parsing-software-market-2021-global-analysisresearchreviewapplications-and-forecast-to-2025-2021-02-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-commercial-induction-cooktop-market-2021-size-development-status-type-and-application-segmentation-forecast-2027-2021-02-10

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 fuels parents’ health concerns as parents continue to invest in their children’s health
Chemists/pharmacies continue to dominate category as e-commerce benefits from social distancing measures
Brand loyalty continues to drive success as category faces pressure from declining birth rate
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Declining birth rate spells bad news for paediatric consumer health
Price will be a less important factor than trust and quality as parents continue to spend big on child health
Enhanced concern over children’s health supports growth in paediatric consumer health
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

High Throughput Process Development Market Size 2021 | Growth, Demand, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: The High Throughput Process Development Market is expected to show an upward curve in revenue during the 2021 to 2027 assessment period, highlighted by the latest Reports Globe research report. The aim of this report is to provide reliable data as well as statistics on all the critical factors highlighting the positive […]
All news News

Pyroxenite Market to Witness Stunning Growth to Generate Massive Revenue during Forecast 2021 – 2027 | Tata Steel Ltd., Bharat Mining Company, Foskor (Pty) Ltd., TVI Resource Development Philippines Inc., Aegis Group.

a2z

Pyroxenite Market research report is the new statistical data source added by A2Z Market Research. “Pyroxenite Market is growing at a High CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market”. Pyroxenite Market research is an intelligence report […]
All news News

Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Size, Top Key Players, Applications, Business Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Reports Globe added a new major research report covering the Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market. The study aims to provide global investors with a groundbreaking decision-making tool that covers the key fundamentals of the Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) market. The research report will give the total global market revenue […]