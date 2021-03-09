Global Paediatric Consumer Health Market Research Report 2021

Paediatric consumer health is expected to see a much slower current value growth rate in 2020 than was seen in 2019. This is mainly because of the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the Algerian economy negatively leading to increasing unemployment and rising inflation which is impacting consumers’ pockets as they become progressively more price sensitive. Nappy (diaper) rash treatments is likely to remain by far the largest category within paediatric consumer health, driving overall growth in the cate…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6117596-paediatric-consumer-health-in-algeria

Euromonitor International’s Paediatric Consumer Health in Algeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-airflow-management-equipment-market-projection-by-key-players-technology-digital-trends-growth-share-demand-sales-gross-margin-report-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-r95-r100-grade-protective-masks-2021-industry-trends-sales-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-04

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Paediatric Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mobile-cdn-market-2021-key-players-global-trend-industry-size-share-price-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-industrial-vacuum-cleaners-market-2021-key-players-trends-sales-supply-analysis-and-forecast-2027-2021-02-10

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Paediatric consumer health growth slows as consumers’ disposable incomes decrease due to the pandemic

Parents willing to spend on children’s healthcare despite price sensitivity in 2020

Always Beauté’s lead supported by French and Arabic media coverage and local brands gain share from imported products as the latter suffer stock shortages

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Birth rate, spending power and growing awareness all likely to influence growth over the forecast period

Development of women’s roles contributes to increased demand

Advertising and promotional campaigns to boost awareness and stimulate growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105