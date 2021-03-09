Global Pre-Paid Cards Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

These types of cards are used primarily for purchasing food products and are not transferable. The annual calculation must be made by adjusting the annual amount according to the inflation rate in the previous year, as set out in the law. It is important to note that in 2018, two or three adjustments were made to the amount, which was due to inflation. Furthermore, there was a change in the way of calculating the amount of benefits of prepaid cards; in accordance with the provisions of the “Cest…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3264626-pre-paid-cards-in-venezuela
Euromonitor International’s Pre-Paid Transactions in Venezuela report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cognitive-collaboration-market-global-industry-analysis-by-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-01
Product coverage: Closed Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions, Open Loop Pre-Paid Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/biopsy-devices-industry-global-productiongrowthsharedemand-and-applications-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-04
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Pre-Paid Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dry-shampoo-market-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-sales-opportunities-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-08
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/push-to-talk-over-satellite-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2027-2021-02-10
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Headlines
Prospects
Inflation Increases Use of Prepaid Cards
Prepaid Cards Are Used for Purchasing Basic Goods
Prepaid Cards Operators Adapt To the Country’s Reality Through Mobile Payment System Innovations
Competitive Landscape
Cestaticket Accor Services Leads Prepaid Cards
Prepaid Cards Now Serve the Same Function As A Debit Card
Category Data
Table 1 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2013-2018
Table 2 Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2013-2018
Table 3 Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2013-2018
Table 4 Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2013-2018
Table 5 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2013-2018
Table 6 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2013-2018
Table 7 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2013-2017
Table 8 Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2013-2017
Table 9 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2013-2017
Table 10 Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2013-2017
Table 11 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2013-2017
Table 12 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2013-2017
Table 13 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Issuer 2013-2017
Table 14 Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transaction Value by Operator 2013-2017
Table 15 Forecast Pre-paid Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2018-2023
Table 16 Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2018-2023
Table 17 Forecast Pre-paid Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2018-2023
Table 18 Forecast Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2018-2023
Table 19 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions 2018-2023
Table 20 Forecast Open Loop Pre-paid Cards Transactions: % Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
New Currency Redenomination in 2018
Lack of Cash Increases in 2018
Number of Atms Continues To Decrease in 2018
Banks Adapt To the Country’s Reality Through Mobile Payment System Innovations
Risk in the Operation of Banks Limits Growth
Market Indicators
Table 21 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2013-2018
Table 22 Number of ATMs: Units 2013-2018
Table 23 Value Lost to Fraud 2013-2018
Table 24 Card Expenditure by Location 2017
Table 25 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2013-2018
Table 26 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2018
Market Data
Table 27 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2013-2018
Table 28 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2013-2018
Table 29 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 30 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2013-2018
Table 31 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 32 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2013-2018
Table 33 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 34 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 35 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2013-2017
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/