Global Premium Pet Food Market Research Report 2021

Premium pet food is on the precipice of a transformational shift. As pet owners turn to more fresh and less processed food in their own diets, they are increasingly looking beyond ingredient lists in pet food. Physical format has become a key differentiator in pet food as the level of processing becomes nearly as important as the ingredient list itself. This report explores the drivers behind this shift and the new formats that are benefiting, including raw and fresh pet food.

Euromonitor International’s Processing: The Next Frontier for Premium Pet Food global briefing offers an insight into the development of the market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading and emerging companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market, including background information on pet population, pet ownership by household and prepared gap ratio. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Introduction
The Kibble Disconnect
The BARF Revolution
Feeding Fresh
Conclusion
