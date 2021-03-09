All news

Global Quadpack UK Ltd in Packaging Industry Industry Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Quadpack UK Ltd in Packaging Industry (United Kingdom)

Quadpack will continue to strive to develop beauty and personal care packaging that boosts brands’ visibility, enhances consumers’ experience and protects product quality. The company will continue to benefit from its joint venture with Yonwoo Korea, with this in place since 2013, being a pioneer in developing innovative packaging such as its airless packaging range. The company will also seek to produce more environmentally-friendly packaging materials. The company will also benefit from its…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

