Global Ready Meals Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Prepared salads is expected to demonstrate the fastest retail volume growth in 2020, which is due to the general popularity as salad as a low-calorie meal option. Furthermore, as Estonian consumers are tending to cook less and less frequently, they are more likely to turn to prepared salads as easy, ready to eat options, which is also expected to contribute to both retail volume and retail current value sales of prepared salads in 2020.

Euromonitor International’s Ready Meals in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads, Shelf Stable Ready Meals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Ready Meals market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Content:

Ready Meals in Estonia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Prepared salads leads category growth as a low-calorie option for health-conscious Estonians

Chilled ready meals to be boosted by COVID-19 lockdown as consumers seek convenience

Mamma and Salvest continue to lead ready meals despite increasing pressure from cheaper options

 

