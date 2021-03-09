All news

Global Riyadh Pharma Medical & Cosmetic Products Co Ltd in Consumer Health Industry By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Riyadh Pharma Medical & Cosmetic Products Co Ltd in Consumer Health (United Arab Emirates)

Riyadh Pharma is expected to continue to focus its attention and investment on its Rx drugs rather than on OTC, a category in which the company has a stronger presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, but holds a very small presence outside the country’s borders. It is likely that the company will invest more in its core Rx business rather than in OTC products, in which it offers only two brands in the United Arab Emirates.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

Table Of Content :

RIYADH PHARMA MEDICAL & COSMETIC PRODUCTS CO LTD IN CONSUMER HEALTH (UNITED ARAB EMIRATES)

Euromonitor International

December 2016

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Riyadh Pharma Medical & Cosmetic Products Co Ltd: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Riyadh Pharma Medical & Cosmetic Products Co Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

….continued

 

 

