Global Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Market in Singapore , Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market by type by; application by segmentation by,region, and by country 25 November, 2020

COVID-19 has led to consumers spending much of their time at home in 2020 with this benefiting a wide range of packaged food, not least important items such as sauces, dressings and condiments. The category covers a wide range of products many of which are regularly used in popular local and foreign dishes and such have benefited from the home cooking trend. With foodservice outlets closed consumers are cooking more at home and so have been stocking up on non-perishable items such as sauces, dre…

Euromonitor International’s Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purées, Yeast-based Spreads.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sauces, Dressings and Condiments market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market r

esearch reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

EY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Home cooking trend boosts sales of sauces, dressings and condiments

COVID-19 restrictions limit foodservice demand

Cooking sauces thriving as new players enter the fray

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

As foodservice outlets reopen sales growth is expected to slow

Local flavours expected to thrive over the forecast period

E-commerce expected to see rise in interest last beyond COVID-19

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Cooking Sauces by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Volume 2020-2025

 

