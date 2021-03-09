Global Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Market in Slovakia , Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market by type by; application by segmentation by,region, and by country 30 November, 2020

Sauces, dressings and condiments is anticipated to see a significantly higher retail value growth rate in 2020 compared to the previous year as consumers spend more time cooking and baking at home during quarantine. 2020 is seeing manufacturers of sauces, dressings and condiments collaborate with meat and fish distributors, this way facilitating grocery shopping for consumers. For example, Maspoma (Maspoma spol sro) proposes herb and spice mixes for specific types of meat and/or fish dishes, a s…

Euromonitor International’s Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purées, Yeast-based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sauces, Dressings and Condiments market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

2020 sees Slovakian consumers cook more meals at home, boosting sales of sauces, dressings and condiments

Manufacturers expand their portfolio with ready-made sauces, in response to the convenience trend

With its well-established Hellman’s brand, Unilever continues to lead sauces, dressings and condiments in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Worsening economic climate is anticipated to benefit private label

Smart packaging, free-from claims and cuisine diversity are to become more evident in sauces, dressings and condiments

Rising consumer health awareness drives demand for premium products

CATEGORY DATA

