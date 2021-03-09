Global Sleep Aids Market Research Report 2026

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is attributed with rising levels of stress and anxiety among Spanish consumers. As a result of a higher incidence of sleep disorders, the demand for sleep aids is growing fast. Levels of anxiety and stress are expected to continue to rise through 2020 as households feel increasing financial pressure due to the economic recession and fear of a second wave of the virus or a new lockdown, which is exacerbated by the lack of a vaccine or proven treatment for COVID-19 symptoms.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797500-sleep-aids-in-spain

Euromonitor International’s Sleep Aids in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-tibial-bearings-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sticky-note-2021-industry-trends-sales-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sleep Aids market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/kvm-over-ip-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/packaged-water-market-2021-global-industry—leading-players-market-volume-trends-opportunities-market-study-and-foresight-to-2026-2021-02-09

Table of Contents

Sleep Aids in Spain

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Higher demand for sleep aids as Coronavirus (COVID-19) exacerbates stress and anxiety levels among the population

COVID-19 measures increase interaction via technological devices and incidence of sleep disorders

High presence of small laboratories producing more natural options ensures dominant retail value share for “others”

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Economic and lifestyle trends set to retain strong demand for sleep aids in the forecast period

Strong category performance is set to encourage innovation and new product launches in the short to medium term

Search for more natural and milder sleep remedies provides room for growth for herbal/traditional products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105