Global Soup in Canada Market Research Report 2020-2026

Retail demand for soup in Canada has soared in 2020 as a result of lockdown, with many consumers desiring the products for cooking ingredients and as meals on their own. Cooking at home has increased significantly on account of the lockdown and ongoing home seclusion, with soup offering easy-to-make and quick-to-prepare solutions. They are also versatile dishes and therefore consumers with more time to cook can experiment with a variety of soup recipes. Frozen soup and the largest category of sh…

Euromonitor International’s Soup in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies,

the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Soup market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Soup is another staple food stockpiled in 2020, with longer-lasting formats growing the most
2020 an oasis of growth in the desert for shelf stable soup
Sales are led by Campbell Soup Co
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Frozen soup to grow further after overall category normalises following stockpiling impact
Chilled soup and frozen soup face challenges of storage and diminished purchasing power
New, easier trading relations will reshape soup landscape
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Soup by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

