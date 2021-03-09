All news

Global Soup Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Global Soup Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

In 2018, sales of soup in Venezuela were entirely accounted for by dehydrated soup, with chilled, frozen and shelf stable soup remaining negligible categories. Imported brands of shelf stable soup were available over the review period but have now become scarce as a result of the high price of foreign currency caused by exchange controls imposed by the government. Dehydrated soup remained on a downward trajectory in 2018, albeit at a slower rate when compared to 2016, which was the worst year ev…

Euromonitor International’s Soup in Venezuela report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Soup market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Headlines
Prospects
Volume Decline Slows in 2018
Dehydrated Soup Remains An Affordable Product
Input Substitution Continues To Guarantee Product Presence
Competitive Landscape
Maggi Remains the Leading Soup Brand in Venezuela
Domestic Company Continues To Strengthen Its Presence
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2013-2018
Table 2 Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 3 Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 4 Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 5 Sales of Soup by by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2013-2018
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Soup: % Value 2014-2018
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Soup: % Value 2015-2018
Table 8 Distribution of Soup by Format: % Value 2013-2018

…continued

 

