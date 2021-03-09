Global Soup Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

In 2018, sales of soup in Venezuela were entirely accounted for by dehydrated soup, with chilled, frozen and shelf stable soup remaining negligible categories. Imported brands of shelf stable soup were available over the review period but have now become scarce as a result of the high price of foreign currency caused by exchange controls imposed by the government. Dehydrated soup remained on a downward trajectory in 2018, albeit at a slower rate when compared to 2016, which was the worst year ev…

Euromonitor International’s Soup in Venezuela report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Headlines

Prospects

Volume Decline Slows in 2018

Dehydrated Soup Remains An Affordable Product

Input Substitution Continues To Guarantee Product Presence

Competitive Landscape

Maggi Remains the Leading Soup Brand in Venezuela

Domestic Company Continues To Strengthen Its Presence

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Soup by by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2013-2018

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Soup: % Value 2014-2018

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Soup: % Value 2015-2018

Table 8 Distribution of Soup by Format: % Value 2013-2018

…continued

