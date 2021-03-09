Global Soup Market in China, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market by type by; application by segmentation by,region, and by country 23 November, 2020

The closure of foodservice channels and home seclusion led to a significant increase in home consumption of food during 2020. This led to increased demand for products that are easy to prepare and cook, especially amongst younger consumers with limited experience in home cooking. The large number of people suddenly forced to work from home also contributed to the rise in demand, as they sought products that could be prepared quickly and with minimal fuss so that they could fit lunch into the wor…
Get free sample report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2595121-soup-in-china
Euromonitor International’s Soup in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Also link http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-propeller-shaft-couplings-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01
Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Also link http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-protein-assays-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-02
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Soup market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also link http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-transfer-turntables-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-03
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Also link http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bovine-lactoferrin-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-04
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Rise in home cooking boosts demand
Packaged soup struggles to build on tradition of soup consumption
Subo Foods strengthens leading position
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Food delivery poses a threat to category development
Main categories incompatible with health and wellness trend
Out of synch with growing demand for higher-quality ingredients and flavours
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Soup by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Soup: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Soup: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Soup by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2020-2025
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/