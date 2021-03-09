Global Soup Market in Colombia, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market by type by; application by segmentation by,region, and by country 24 November, 2020

Soups are set to enjoy a strong spike in sales in 2020, directly as a result of COVID-19. Retail sales fell in both volume and current value terms in 2018 and 2019, but heightened demand for convenience during the pandemic will deliver strong growth in 2020. The primary reason for this is the closure of schools, the impetus for consumers to work from home where possible and the shutdown of the country’s foodservice sector in the first half of 2020. This meant large numbers of consumers that migh…

Get free sample report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2595122-soup-in-colombia

Euromonitor International’s Soup in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also link http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-mouthwash-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also link http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-world-daytime-running-lamp-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Soup market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also link http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-reservations-software-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also link http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-gas-turbine-engine-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-04

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers reach for quick lunch solutions during lockdown

Poor consumer perception of soups and health awareness will limit stronger 2020 growth

Limited availability also restricts sales development

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Chilled soups can help premium positions, improve consumer perception

Impact of ‘clean’ labels

Price sensitivity set to linger over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Soup by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Soup: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Soup: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Soup by Format: % Value 2015-2020

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105