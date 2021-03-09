Global Soup market in Germany , Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market by type by; application by segmentation by,region, and by country 27 November, 2020

in 2020, soup is expected to maintain a similar level of current value and retail volume growth to that which was seen in 2019. The slight increase anticipated for current value growth will mostly be a result of increasing average unit prices in 2020. Nevertheless, consumers continue looking for comfort meals that can be easily made at home. However, because of the nightly COVID-19 curfew, time is no longer an issue for consumers when it comes to preparing meals. In fact, in 2020 the preparation…

Euromonitor International’s Soup in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, Shelf Stable Soup.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Soup faces increased competition from home-made soup in 2020

Instant soup set to experience the most dynamic growth in 2020

Nestlé Dominicana continues to lead soup in 2020, using its social media to support local consumers through the lockdown

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Demand for healthier alternatives continues to drive innovation in soup over the forecast period

Great potential for the development of e-commerce over the forecast period

Private label set to continue making minor gains in the price-driven category of soup

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Soup by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Soup by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Soup by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Soup by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Soup: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Soup: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Soup by Format: % Value 2015-2020

