Global Sports Nutrition in Denmark Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Sports Nutrition in Denmark Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

Value growth in sports nutrition is predicted to see a sharp decline in 2020, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

This will see value growth move from a positive increase of 6% in 2019 to a predicted decline of 8% in 2020. This decline in sales will be heavily impacted by the closure of gyms across the country, as well as non-essential retailers closing that could not apply to social distancing rules, which supply specific sports nutrition products. As such, only protein/energy bars,…

Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

