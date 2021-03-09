Global Sports Nutrition in Norway Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, there was a reduced footfall in shopping centres after 13 March, when Norway’s partial lockdown was put in place. Despite e-commerce having a huge share in sports nutrition sales, this led to a significant decline in purchases, with sports nutrition set to record a drop of 1% in 2020, compared to growth of 10% in 2019. In addition, the closure of gyms and training centres across the country further hinder growth, with these being retailers of sports nutrition pro…

Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

