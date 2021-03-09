Global Sports Nutrition Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026.

Following the robust year of current value growth in 2019, sports nutrition is set to post a slightly slower but still strong, double-digit current value growth rate in 2020. Sports nutrition may still be regarded as a niche category due to its still relatively low penetration, but the COVID-19 outbreak drove demand from a wider scope of consumers. While over the review period most sales were driven by athletes, bodybuilders and serious gym goers, in 2020 a more traditional consumer base became…

Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Sports Nutrition in Uruguay

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sports nutrition benefits from widening consumer base in 2020

COVID-19 drives the development of e-commerce

Domestic brands come out on top in 2020 benefitting from more affordable prices

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sports influencers set to continue driving awareness and demand for sports protein products over the forecast period

Strong growth supported by increasing distribution of sports nutrition in chained pharmacies as well as gyms, exercise centres and through online websites

The use of social media in sports nutrition will continue to be important for consumers and major players

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

